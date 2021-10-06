Internship opportunity at the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce is seeking an energetic, dynamic, responsible, eager to learn, and qualified intern to join their growing organization.

In this position, you will be expected to learn the ins and outs of the Chamber’s daily routines and procedures. You will be able to apply knowledge of business practices and processes in a real-world environment. You will focus on learning how the organization runs and expand your business horizontal perspectives. This will be a valuable experience for any student pursuing a career in business administration.

Duration: Minimum 3 months (Full-time internship, with a flexible schedule for students)

Read more about the job responsibilities and requirements here

About Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1996 to facilitate increased trade and investment between Thailand and Norway. It provides members with a forum to improve business conditions and opportunities as well as creating venues and channels for the exchange and sharing of information. Current membership stands at around 50 members including premium and corporate members.

To learn more about the Chamber, please visit www.norcham.com