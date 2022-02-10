Learn more about new opportunities for Danish companies with Tencent

The Danish Chamber of Commerce China invites you to join their upcoming webinar on new opportunities for Danish companies with Tencent on 16 February.

More about the event, DCCC writes:

In a world of seemingly never-ending border restrictions, being connected online to your markets becomes more important than ever.

Join this event with Leaf Digital Group, official Tencent Partners in Denmark, and learn more about the newest possibilities for using the Tencent ecosystem to expand your sales in the Chinese market.

Tencent and Leaf Digital will introduce the recently launched China Connect solution that enables Danish companies to go to China easier and more seamlessly than ever by tapping into the vast Tencent ecosystem.

Find more information and sign up here