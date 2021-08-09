Vard wins contract for CSOVs to be built in Norway and Vietnam

The Norway-based full-service designer of specialized vessels Vard, has been awarded a $118 million contract by the Norwegian shipping company REM Offshore to build two Construction Service Operations Vessels (CSOVs), one in Norway and one in Vietnam.

According to TradeArabia, the first vessel will be delivered in the first half of 2023 from Vard in Norway while the second vessel will be built and delivered by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam in 2024.

The CSOVs are tailor-made for worldwide services and maintenance operations at offshore wind farms and Vard’s specialized high technology subsidiaries will be involved with major deliveries onboard and in the shipbuilding process of the vessels.

Vard’s contacts with REM Offshore also have an option for two additional vessels.

Vard CEO Alberto Maestrini said: “We are proud to be chosen as the preferred partner for Rem Offshore in this exciting project, and we are looking forward to working together with their team. These contracts confirm Vard’s leadership in the CSOV market, both in terms of innovative ship design, breakthrough technologies, and shipbuilding quality.”