CEO of Danish firm Grundfos praises China’s green ambitions

Mr. HP Nanda, Water Utility CEO of Grundfos has spoken highly of China’s green ambitions in providing clean water supply in rural areas by 2025 and in reaching carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals.

According to GlobalLink, Mr. Nanda says that:

“The government of China has done an amazing job of having the ambition of providing clean water to 88 percent of the Chinese population (in rural areas) by 2025.”

Grundfos team is also developing solutions which will be suitable for the rural areas of China and thinking about how to contribute to achieve China’s green goals, he adds.

Mr. Nanda expresses that the Chinese government’s goals to have a carbon peak by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060 are “amazing aspirations.”

Grundfos is a Denmark-based water industry company founded in 1945. Its current mission is to ensure water access for more people around the world, safeguard precious water resources and make a positive and lasting impact on the global climate challenges.

Source: Xinhua