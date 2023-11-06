From November 2-4, following the working visit to Sweden of Politburo member, Permanent member of the Central Committee (PCC)’s Secretariat and Head of the PCC’s Organisation Commission Ms. Truong Thi Mai led a Vietnamese Communist Party delegation to visit and work in Finland.

During the visit, the delegation had meetings and worked with Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Jussi Halla-Aho, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, Finnish Deputy Minister of Finance in charge of public administration Elina Laavi, Parliament’s Director of Administration Pertti Rauhio, Chairperson of the Communist Party of Finland Liisa Taskinen and Chairman of the Finland-Vietnam Friendship Association Mauri Raveala.

At the working meetings, Ms. Truong Thi Mai expressed her pleasure at the fine relationship between the two countries.

She proposed that the two sides continue to promote the exchange of high-level delegations, promote economic cooperation, trade and investment, and strengthen cooperation in the fields of science, technology, creative innovation, forestry, telecommunications and people-to-people exchanges, to further promote the potential for cooperation, bringing bilateral relations to increasingly develop in substance.

Leaders of the Parliament, Government and political parties of Finland welcomed and spoke highly of the delegation’s working visit, which made an important contribution to strengthening and deepening Finland-Vietnam relations.

Finnish leaders at all levels expressed their joy in the cooperative relationship between the two countries; affirming that Vietnam is Finland’s most important trading partner in Southeast Asia, assessing that the two sides still have much potential for cooperation in fields such as energy, forestry and information technology.

They also suggested that the two sides take better advantage of the opportunities brought by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement; at the same time, they also appreciate the contributions of the Vietnamese community in Finland.

On this occasion, Ms. Mai and the delegation also visited the Vietnamese Embassy and met representatives of the Vietnamese community in Finland.

Vietnam and Finland are celebrating 50 years of establishing diplomatic relations (1973 – 2023). Vietnam has become Finland’s biggest trading partner in Southeast Asia. Finland has quadrupled its exports of goods to Vietnam in the past two years. Last year, Finland’s exports to Vietnam were valued at about EUR 400 million./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency, NDO, Finish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.