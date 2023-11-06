Norway with UNICEF continue to support Alternative Learning System program in Philippines

Norway pledged to continue supporting the Alternative Learning System program (ALS) in Maguindanao which it has been partnering with Unicef Philippines. It also stated it will continue to support local communities in the Bangsamoro region.

The Alternative Learning System program (ALS) is a parallel learning system in the Philippines that provides a practical option to the existing formal instruction for students with personal conditions which prevents them from continuing their education.

This year, the ALS has supported 1,320 students to graduate from the program. They included out-of-school youth, children with disabilities, indigenous groups, and mothers who married very young, and parents who previously had to stop schooling.

Norway recently expressed congratulations to more than 1,000 graduates via the embassy’s Facebook.

In addition, Unicef Philippines shared a video of the graduation ceremony which featured some graduate talking about how ALS has helped them. If interested, you can click here to watch the video.

