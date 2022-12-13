International relations / Norway / Vietnam

Norway takes part in “Employers Workshop” in Vietnam

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (VCCI).

Norwegian Ambassador designated to Vietnam, Hilde Solbakken, recently joined “Employers’ Workshop: Engaging Employers in Apprenticeship and other Work-based Training Opportunities” on Tuesday, 13 December 2022.

According to the Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi Facebook page, the Ambassador highlighted Norway’s effective model of tripartite partnership between the government, trade union and enterprises.

The event was organized by the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprises (NHO), Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (VCCI).

Also joining were Project Director of NHO Mr Magnus Ruderaas, VCCI Vice President Mr Hoàng Quang Phòng, and representatives from the other ASEAN countries.

Source: https://web.facebook.com/norwayinhanoi/posts/pfbid02PBzjkiVzFsBhiRBctFgQ2gwPJzRAWiHjiWda1wDZSAYzhMm4eGWd9ShFkTZwrhnHl

Related posts:

Norwegian Embassies in Asia honor the memory of the victims of terrorist attacks on Oslo and Utøya Vietnam starts vaccinating Nordic nationals living in HCMC district 7  International Guitar Festival of 2022 to be held in Vietnam Vietnamese Minister of Public Security welcomes new Norwegian Ambassador

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *