Norway takes part in “Employers Workshop” in Vietnam

Norwegian Ambassador designated to Vietnam, Hilde Solbakken, recently joined “Employers’ Workshop: Engaging Employers in Apprenticeship and other Work-based Training Opportunities” on Tuesday, 13 December 2022.

According to the Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi Facebook page, the Ambassador highlighted Norway’s effective model of tripartite partnership between the government, trade union and enterprises.

The event was organized by the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprises (NHO), Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (VCCI).

Also joining were Project Director of NHO Mr Magnus Ruderaas, VCCI Vice President Mr Hoàng Quang Phòng, and representatives from the other ASEAN countries.

Source: https://web.facebook.com/norwayinhanoi/posts/pfbid02PBzjkiVzFsBhiRBctFgQ2gwPJzRAWiHjiWda1wDZSAYzhMm4eGWd9ShFkTZwrhnHl