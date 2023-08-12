China / International relations / Taiwan / Vietnam

Vietnam promises China not to have official contact with Taiwan

Vietnam must comply with the one China policy and will not have any official contact with Taiwan. The statement was transmitted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday, August 11, after China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong met with Vietnam’s Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.

During the meeting on Thursday, August 10, the parties exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern. They agreed to improve communication between the two countries and look out for common interests, the statement says.

Source: nrk.no

