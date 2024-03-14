Filipino seafarers who survived Houthi attack arrive home

Eleven Filipino seafarers arrive in the Philippines on Tuesday, almost a week after surviving a Houthi missile attack attack in the Red Sea. One of the seafarers, Mark Antony Dagohoy, said it was hard so recall what had happened, but that he was thankful for being rescued by military personnel. He said at a press conference, that the seafarers wish to be with their families now.

Two Filipinos sustained major injuries and are now recovering at hospital in Djibouti before being flown back to Manila. Three crew members were killed in the attack, including two Filipinos. The merchant ship with the name True Confidence was Barbados-flagged and Greek-operated.

On Tuesday the Philippine government announced a deal with the International Transport Workers Federation for Filipino seafarers to have the right to refuse working in high-risk areas. Filipino seafarers make out a major part of seafarers in the global maritime sector.

The attacks of the Houthi have disrupted shipping globally which lead the United States to start a international force to defend the Red Sea in December. The countries contributing to the defense include Norway and Denmark and Sweden has declared readiness to participate.

Furthermore shipping companies such as the Danish Maersk have temporarily suspend voyages through the Red Sea and have instead diverted their cargo ships around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa.

The Houthis are an armed political and religious group in Yemen, who have attacked merchant ships in the Red Sea since November in support with the Palestinians in Israel’s war in Gaza.

Source: ekathimerini.com