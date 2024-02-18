Finland / General news / Malaysia / Norway

Malaysia’s first astrophysicist is inspired by Scandinavian schools

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

Mazlan Othman, a pioneering Malaysian astrophysicist, urges the Malaysian schools to draw more inspiration from the way Scandinavian schools teach science.

She has a wish for more girls to get interested in science and specifically points to Finland and Norway as examples of countries where science is taught differently. Finland for instance is mentioned due to the focus on practical science experiments to provide hands-on experience, and Norway for having class both in and out of the classroom.

Mazlan Othman speaks out about her opinion on the school system, as she wishes to open the eyes of young girls to the world of science.

Source: www.dailyexpress.com

Related posts:

Hongkou District Education Bureau discussed future collaboration with Finland HEI School went to the moon the Finnish way ATPER to host a panel discussion on Finnish education Meeting with Finnish education actors and companies in Vietnam

About Lærke Kobberup

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *