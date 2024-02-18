Malaysia’s first astrophysicist is inspired by Scandinavian schools

Mazlan Othman, a pioneering Malaysian astrophysicist, urges the Malaysian schools to draw more inspiration from the way Scandinavian schools teach science.

She has a wish for more girls to get interested in science and specifically points to Finland and Norway as examples of countries where science is taught differently. Finland for instance is mentioned due to the focus on practical science experiments to provide hands-on experience, and Norway for having class both in and out of the classroom.

Mazlan Othman speaks out about her opinion on the school system, as she wishes to open the eyes of young girls to the world of science.

Source: www.dailyexpress.com