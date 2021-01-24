Volvo Cars Thailand opens 3 new retailers

Volvo Cars Thailand opens three new retailers in and around Bangkok to remain on a steady path to stable business growth.

Volvo Cars remain popular amongst the Thai population and the opening of its three new retailers is to meet the expected demand.

Chris Wailes, Managing Director of Volvo Cars (Thailand) Co., Ltd. said to Bangkok Post that Volvo Cars Thailand are simultaneously launching 3 new retailers in January and all retailers have the required management experience needed.

He added that Volvo Cars Thailand remains committed to ensure that everyone receives the best service from all their authorized distributors everywhere in the world.

The three new retailers are located at 14 Auto Marque Company Limited, Chomthong District, Bangkok, Newton Prestige Auto Company Limited, Talingchan District, and Phranakorn Swedish Car Company Limited – Ladprao Branch, Bangkapi District.