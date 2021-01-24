Danish triumph: Victor Axelsen wins Thailand Open

Danish badminton player Viktor Axelsen is the first Danish player to win the Thailand Open in men’s singles. The title also comes with a prize check of $ 70,000.

Victor Axelsen won after a dominant Danish final performance against Ng Ka Long Angus from Hong Kong, which was defeated 21-14, 21-14 on Sunday in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Thailand Open is a so-called Super 1000 tournament, which is the highest level on the International Badminton Federation’s World Tour. The tournament ranks high together with similar tournaments such as the ‘All England Open’, ‘China Open’ and ‘Indonesia Open’.

The victory in Thailand was Vixtor Axelsen’s tenth on the World Tour.

Next week, another edition of the Thailand Open awaits, before the season finale for 2020 is played again in the same hall in Bangkok. This is the International Badminton Federation’s best solution to run tournaments right now while keeping players in the same bubble at the same time.

Source: BT