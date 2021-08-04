Volvo Cars Thailand launches a fully integrated digital Customer Service Center (CRC)

Volvo Cars Thailand has launched a fully integrated digital ‘VOLVO Customer Relations Center (CRC)’, a central data center coordinating all the digital support channels, including the Volvo Cars App which from 1 August is set to provide customers in Thailand with 24-hour support through the number 02-161-4144.

Bangkok Post writes that the app supports the sale of Volvo cars through the website, takes care of transactions both before and after the sale, and provides 24 hours emergency notification and assistance via the vehicle’s automated SOS signals. Volvo owners can even trace the vehicle if stolen via the Volvo Cars App.

About the new system, Chris Wailes, Managing Director of Volvo Cars (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, “Upgrading the potential of this service center is part of Volvo’s structural strategy to create a better future under the concept ‘Change Today for a Better Future’. We designed the CRC to operate primarily through a digital network. The idea is to support and provide a full range of Digital Services starting from selling 100% electric Volvo cars via the website. The Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is the first model released through this channel. Other Volvo electric vehicles will also be launched on this platform.

