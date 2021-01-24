Maersk container ship spills 750 containers into the Pacific Ocean

Severe weather conditions in the pacific ocean resulted in up to 750 containers going overboard on a containership operated by Danish integrated shipping company Maersk, WK Webster said in a report posted on its website.

Maersk Essen, a Danish-flagged 13,100 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) lost the 750 containers en route from China to Los Angeles on 16 January.

Likely, other containers that remained onboard have collapsed or been damaged in the affected stacks and the report said that once Maersk Essen arrives in Los Angeles, arrangements will be made for a survey to investigate the damage and cargo check.

The incident happened only a few months after a Japanese-flagged cargo ship suffered a massive container stack collapse during bad weather and lost 1816 containers overboard near Hawaii. 64 of the containers contained ‘dangerous goods’.

Source: Aju Business Daily