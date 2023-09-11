Cambodia to sign six more MoUs with China to boost investment cooperation

Cambodia and China will sign six more Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in an attempt to boost investment cooperation .

According to the Khmer Times, the expansion of investment will cover the digital sector, new types of industrialisation, green development, and industrial development corridor building.

Both parties previously signed another MoU to set up a mechanism to strengthen investment and economic cooperation.

Determinedly, the bilateral trade between China and Cambodia will be encouraged in all sectors, reassured Zhong Jie, the economic and trade adviser of the Chinese embassy.

