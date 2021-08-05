‘Scaling Hong Kong to Nordics’ program is now accepting applications

The ‘Scaling Hong Kong to Nordics’ is a 12-month program put together by FinnCham HK, Cyberport, and Nordic Innovation House and the program is now accepting applications, Finn Cham HK announces.

“Scaling Hong Kong to the Nordics” is to create go-to-market opportunities for scaling Hong Kong digital entertainment and game companies to the Nordic Markets.

The program design includes recruiting and identifying start-ups and scale-ups in the digital entertainment and game industry for the program, preparing the participants for identifying business opportunities in the Nordics, identifying and engaging business partners for the participants, arranging a delegation to the Nordics, and a post-delegation activity in Hong Kong.

The program aims to bring a positive impact and resources to the Digital Entertainment and Creative economy in Hong Kong.

