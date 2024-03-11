The arrest of Norwegian woman part of bigger picture

It was announced on 8 March 2024 that the Norwegian woman Ms. Unni had been arrested for operating as a taxi driver in Koh Phangan. Later on the same day information was released that the woman did not intend to work as a taxi driver, but was dropping off foreigners who had been guests at the company where she was the manager.

She was arrested by a combination of Immigration, Tourist, and Local police. According to Surat Thani Immigration Chief, Pol Col Naruewat Phutthaviro, Ms. Unni had the name ‘Phangan Paragon Resort & Spa’ on her car.

Ms. Unni faced charges for transporting passengers in her car, and she admitted to the charges.

According to Thai law it is prohibited for foreigners to drive passengers, and Pol Col Naruewat said that the police has been instructed to charge the firm for allowing her to engage in work prohibited for foreigners.

There has been an increase in arrests of foreigners the last couple of weeks following a violent attack where a Swiss assaulted a Thai doctor, so it says in the media Der Farang. They also state that there has been an intensity especially in the Phuket area, but also in other parts of the country. So far at least 30 foreigners have been arrested.

Phuket administration has also agreed to set up a center to deal with illegal alien businesses. This is a result of many complaints by Thai business operators who claim that many foreigners have set up businesses using their Thai spouses or other Thai nationals as nominees. There are more than 200 companies with foreigners holding a 49% stake operating in Phuket.

Sources: The Bangkok Post, Thai PBS World and Der Farang