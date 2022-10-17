General news / Norway

Russian arrested for flying drone near Norwegian airport

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Due to a recent increase in drone sightings near oil- and gas fields, Norwegian law forbids Russian companies and citizens to operate aircrafts in Norway. Photo: Business Insider

A Russian man was arrested for flying a drone at the airport in Tromsøe, Norway, on Saturday.

According to Reuters, Norwegian police said they seized several memory cards and a large amount of photographic gear. In a statement from police prosecutor, Jacob Bergh, it was reported that pictures of the airport in Kirkenes and of the defense forces’ helicopter was among the seized material.

Norwegian police is seeking a court order to detain the man, who has admitted to flying a drone in Norway, for a four-week period. The man said he was on his way to the arctic archipelago of Svalbard and entered Norway via the northerns border point of Storskog on Thursday.

The arrest is the second in one week with another Russian citizen being detained for flying a drone near the border crossing in Storskog.

Norway has experienced increased drone activity near its oil- and gas infrastructure following the leaks on the North Stream gas pipeline on 26 September and has therefore increased its alertness levels.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/norway-police-arrest-russian-flying-drone-amid-heightened-security-2022-10-15/

