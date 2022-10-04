Norwegian and Sami artist to be commissioned by Singapore Benniale 2022.

The Norwegian Embassy in Singapore announces the Norwegian and Sami artist, Ms. Elina Waage Mikalsen, as the first Norwegian artist to be commissioned by Singapore Biennale 2022.

Elina’s artistic work is often based on her Norwegian and Sami background. The meeting between the Norwegian and the Sami becomes a picture of the power relations that haunt our society as a whole. In her work, this intimate view of society becomes a platform to explore themes related to identity and exclusion. In her sound work, she often combines her voice with field recordings, electronics, and self- built instruments to create sound spaces that exist somewhere between reality and fantasy.

The Singapore Biennale is a platform for international dialogue in contemporary art. It presents and reflects the vigour of artistic practices in Singapore within a global context, and fosters productive collaborations and deep engagement with artists, arts organisations, and the international arts community. Through a period of concerted activities including exhibitions, public engagement and education programmes that feature artist and curator talks and tours, school visits and workshops, the Singapore Biennale cultivates public engagement with contemporary art.

It is possible to witness how Elina connects her Sami and Norwegian family history at the seventh edition of Singapore Benniale – Natasha.

For additional information and tickets: https://www.singaporebiennale.org/artists/elina-waage-mikalsen?fbclid=IwAR0SZNdRKX4MJ6Ua_SciDyACi_Wl9Y1KFYNb9HAmKt7pWgFUo6IjhfZQO4U