General news / Norway / Singapore

Norwegian and Sami artist to be commissioned by Singapore Benniale 2022.

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
From left: Dr June Yap, Director of Curatorial for Singapore Art Museum, Singapore Biennale co-Artistic Director;
Mr Magnus Holmen, assistant to Elina Waage Mikalsen; Ms. Elina Waage Mikalsen, artist; Ambassador Eivind S. Homme; Ms Sherlyn Wong, Senior Manager/Strategy and International Partnerships, Singapore Art Museum;
Ms Vanja Gleditsch, Project Officer at the Norwegian Embassy.

The Norwegian Embassy in Singapore announces the Norwegian and Sami artist, Ms. Elina Waage Mikalsen, as the first Norwegian artist to be commissioned by Singapore Biennale 2022.

Elina’s artistic work is often based on her Norwegian and Sami background. The meeting between the Norwegian and the Sami becomes a picture of the power relations that haunt our society as a whole. In her work, this intimate view of society becomes a platform to explore themes related to identity and exclusion. In her sound work, she often combines her voice with field recordings, electronics, and self- built instruments to create sound spaces that exist somewhere between reality and fantasy.

The Singapore Biennale is a platform for international dialogue in contemporary art. It presents and reflects the vigour of artistic practices in Singapore within a global context, and fosters productive collaborations and deep engagement with artists, arts organisations, and the international arts community. Through a period of concerted activities including exhibitions, public engagement and education programmes that feature artist and curator talks and tours, school visits and workshops, the Singapore Biennale cultivates public engagement with contemporary art.

It is possible to witness how Elina connects her Sami and Norwegian family history at the seventh edition of Singapore Benniale – Natasha.

For additional information and tickets: https://www.singaporebiennale.org/artists/elina-waage-mikalsen?fbclid=IwAR0SZNdRKX4MJ6Ua_SciDyACi_Wl9Y1KFYNb9HAmKt7pWgFUo6IjhfZQO4U

Related posts:

NBAS invites to Maritime webinar on 28 October NBAS inivites to the next Specialist Insight Panel on Decarbonization New entry regulations for travelers from Denmark and Norway to Singapore Norwegian University of Science and Technology supports Singapore in plastic recycling

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.