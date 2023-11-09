Vientiane of Laos aims to become green city

Capital city of Laos, Vientiane has developed a green city action plan for achieving its milestone. The project will apply International Finance Corporation practices in conducting a study and data collection.

The main targets the action plan will focus on include issues like greenhouse gas emissions reduction, policy measures, activities or priorities projects for green investment, etc., according to Lao News Agency.

Vientiane’s goal is to become a low carbon and climate-resilient city from 2030 onwards. Its movement is allied with the sustainable developments many countries in Nordic regions like Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland have been invested in different sectors.

The action plan will suggest priority green projects to attract funding from international financial institutions once it is completed, reported Xinhua.

Source: Xinhua