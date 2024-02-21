Norway preserves world heritage abroad but not at home



This week the Ministry of Local Government and Modernization approved a quarry close to the second largest rock carving site in Norway. This has caused some confusion due to the fact that the Norwegian Oil Fund took action in 2022 to preserve a 40,000 year old rock art in Indonesia.

The carvings in Indonesia, that Norway helped to preserve, are considered to be some of the oldest carvings in the world.

The rock-carvings in Norway that are now in danger are located at the mountain top of Aksla in Bremanger in Western Norway. Also known as Vingen. The site is the second largest in Norway and one of the largest in Northern Europe.

”It is remarkable that the government is putting ancient rock carvings at risk, while the Oil Fund is putting an Indonesian company on the observation list because of their activities near irreplaceable cultural heritage in Indonesia,” says Alfred Bjørlo, a Member of Parliament for the Liberal Party.

Source: www.tnp.no