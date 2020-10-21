Ambassador Fries participates in opening of shelter project

The Swedish Ambassador H.E. Harald Fries participated in the inauguration of the Oasis Project at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute on 9 October 2020. The Oasis Project provides temporary shelters for frontline medical workers.

It is an initiative of the Office of the Vice President Leni Robredo, who delivered the keynote speech at the event.

Swedish homeware brand IKEA has donated the shelters to the project. Ambassador Fries mentioned that the Oasis Project is a good example of a partnership between the public and private sectors in responding to the corona pandemic.