Ambassador Fries participates in opening of shelter project

Photos: The Office of VP Leni Robredo

The Swedish Ambassador H.E. Harald Fries participated in the inauguration of the Oasis Project at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute on 9 October 2020. The Oasis Project provides temporary shelters for frontline medical workers.

Photos: The Office of VP Leni Robredo

It is an initiative of the Office of the Vice President Leni Robredo, who delivered the keynote speech at the event.

Photos: The Office of VP Leni Robredo

Swedish homeware brand IKEA has donated the shelters to the project. Ambassador Fries mentioned that the Oasis Project is a good example of a partnership between the public and private sectors in responding to the corona pandemic.

Photos: The Office of VP Leni Robredo

