Ambassador Jahnsen visited Military Chief in the Philippines

Norway’s Ambassador in the Philippines, Bjørn Staurset Jahnsen recently paid a courtesy call on Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief, Gen. Jose Faustino Jr., at the AFP general headquarters at Camp Aguinaldo, local media Inquirer reports.

According to AFP, the meeting was part of efforts to strengthen the long-standing relationship between the Philippines and Norway which have been in place since 1948.

The Philippines and Norway have no military cooperation but the two nations have over the years been fully committed to maritime cooperation and Norway has supported the Philippines’ peace-building efforts, AFP said.

Acting as the third-party facilitator of peace talks between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, Norway is also participating in the International Monitoring Team in Mindanao, which oversees the implementation of the peace process between the Philippine government and Moro Islamic Liberation Front.