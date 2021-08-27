Ambassador Juha Pyykkö attended the annual Finnish Ambassador’s meeting

Finland’s Ambassador in the Philippines, Juha Pyykkö attended the annual meeting of Heads of Mission, hosted by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland during 23-25 August.

According to the Embassy of Finland in Manila, the meeting was held virtually and the Ambassadors heard speeches by President Niinistö, Prime Minister Marin as well as Foreign Minister Haavisto, Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Minister Skinnari, and Minister for Nordic Cooperation and Equality Blomqvist.

The meeting discussed foreign policy, international relations, the state of the global economy as well as Finland’s positioning in the post-COVID world. “Furthermore, interesting panel discussions about topical foreign policy issues provided useful updates,” the Embassy writes.