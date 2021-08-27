SEA of Solutions 2021 will reignite action to #BeatPlasticPollution

SEA of Solutions 2021 is going virtual from 16 November to 18 November, the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi announces.

SEA of Solutions is an annually occurring partnership event towards solving plastic pollution at a source organized by UNEP and COBSEA through the SEA circular project supported by the Government of Sweden. Vietnam co-hosted the event last year and it will be in Indonesia this year.

Marine litter and plastic pollution are among the most pressing sustainable development challenges, globally, in South East Asia and Vietnam. While efforts to tackle plastic pollution have been significantly stepped up, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about increased plastic use and exposed the inadequacy of systems for waste management and recycling.

According to the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi, Sweden recycles approximately 89 percent of all pet bottles. Swedish businesses are increasingly conscious of their plastic footprint and are encouraged to become 100% plastic neutral. The Swedish government has adopted a national strategy for a circular economy, that sets out the direction and ambition for a long-term and sustainable transition of Swedish society.

