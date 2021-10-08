Ambassador Kjersti Rødsmoen updates on the covid-19 situation in Norway and Thailand

In a recent video, Ambassador Kjersti Rødsmoen gives an update on the changes that have occurred recently regarding covid-19 regulations in both Norway and Thailand.

According to the Ambassador, even though there is no longer any Norwegian travel advice that discourages travel to Thailand (except to the four southernmost provinces) or Cambodia, the situation is still serious in the countries.

Regarding travel requirements on entry to Thailand as well as entry to Norway the Ambassador explains:

On 1 October, the quarantine period for fully vaccinated travelers entering Thailand was halved from 14 to 7 days. Travelers must still stay in a required quarantine hotel (ASQ) or enter through the Phuket Sandbox scheme. Besides that, the requirements are largely the same. More information about how to enter Thailand can be found here.

Norway still allows travelers from Thailand and Cambodia to enter the country. In addition to Norwegian nationals and those with a residence permit, close family members and girlfriends can also apply for a visitor visa. Fully vaccinated travelers (who are vaccinated with a vaccine approved in Norway) no longer need to do any kind of quarantine after entering Norway.

Non-vaccinated travelers or travelers vaccinated with a vaccine that is not approved in Norway have to be quarantined for 10 days after arrival, but can be tested after 3 days. The quarantine can be done at home or in a suitable place and quarantining in a hotel is no longer required. It is also no longer a requirement to take a covid-19 test before departing Thailand or Cambodia unless the airline or transit airport used would still require it. More information about the entry rules for Norway can be found here.

Regarding the vaccination of Norwegian citizens in Thailand and Cambodia, the Ambassador says that the Embassy has the impression that most Norwegians willing, have either already been vaccinated or have been able to be signed up.

Moreover, The Embassy recommends Norwegians download the new travel app TRAVEL READY.

See the full video here