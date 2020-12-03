Ambassador Thorgaard and team visited Thailand’s Minister of Energy and Deputy Prime Minister

On 1 December 2020 the Danish Ambassador Jon Thorgaard, together with Deputy Head of Mission, Mrs. Ingrid Dahl-Madsen and Khun Nippon Mukdasatien, Senior Trade Advisor, visited the Minister of Energy and Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Supattanapong Phanmeechow.

This diplomatic meeting had a good exchange about Thailand’s renewable energy transition and Danish government’s work to reduce emissions. Further discussion on cooperation, private sector and framework conditions were made and the Ambassador is looking very much forward to continuing the good cooperation.