An employee of Aker Solutions charged with document forgery in Malaysia

A director at the Norwegian engineering company Aker Solutions’ office in Malaysia is accused of forging documents. While Aker Solutions confirms the news to media E24, the company states that the employee denies criminal guilt, and receives support from Anker Solutions.

In a statement, Akner Solutions write: “The director rejects the accusation, and Aker Solutions fully supports the director.”

Reuters was first with the news. The news agency writes that the director is accused of forging a document to secure a renewed contract for Aker Solutions from the state energy company Petronas.

Many contracts from state-owned companies in Malaysia are reserved for local companies.

This is the second time an employee of the Malaysia office has been charged. The last time was in June 2021, and at that time the case was dropped.

This new charge comes just one month after the previous case was dropped.

“Aker Solutions also considers this accusation to be unfounded, and an abuse of the judiciary, as it comes shortly after a similar case was rejected,” the company writes.