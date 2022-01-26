Embassy of Denmark participated in the opening of ScanCom’s Long Giang Factory

On 24 January, a delegation from the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, led by Ambassador Kim Højlund Christensen, witnessed the opening ceremony of the newest factory of ScanCom International.

ScanCom International is a Danish leading player in the global outdoor furniture industry and the company’s newest factory is located in Long Giang Industrial Zone in Tien Giang province.

Province leaders also participated in the event and the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam notes that the new factory is a state–of–the–art facility. Built on an area of 100.000m2, the facility measures a total of 60.000m2 with another site of 14.000m2 warehouse.

ScanCom International’s new factory will, directly and indirectly, employ thousands of staff and workers in Tien Giang and the Mekong Delta while applying advanced technologies and following very high standards of responsible production.

During the event, the Embassy, ScanCom, and Tien Giang’s leaders took the opportunity to exchange ideas on how to strengthen the cooperation between Denmark and the province.

The session went very well and wishes were voiced, ideas were discussed and initiatives were agreed, the Embassy stated while adding, “We wish all the best to ScanCom’s Long Giang factory and look forward to seeing more cooperation with Tien Giang province.”