The famous Angkor Archeological Park in Cambodia has received more than 385,000 foreign tourists within the first three months of 2024.

Yesterday, 1 April 2024, Angkor Enterprise published a rapport stating that an increase of tourists by 47% from last year.

In March alone Angkor Enterprise generated $5.2 million.

These numbers paint a very nice picture for the tourism for Angkor Wat in 2024.

Source: Khmer Times