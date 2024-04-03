Swedish firm gets stake in Singaporean fintech

A Swedish firm named 6G Digital Private Limited, acquire 25 % stake in the Singaporean Fintech named FlexM.

The deal has been valued at a price of 12.5 million US Dollars, and there is even talk of a full takeover by 2024.

The company FlexM operates as a platform that provides their users with modern and digital alternatives to banking and payments.

This acquisition is, according to the media Fintech News, aiming at combining 6G Digital’s global reach and resources with FlexM’s innovative technology and market expertise.