Norwegian Seamen’s church praised by NBAS

The Norwegian Business Association Singapore (NBAS) recently, 30 March 2024, published an article about the history and the work the Norwegian Seamen’s Mission in Singapore, to praise and highlight the work they do.

The author Anders Hegre writes about the importance of the Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Singapore for the Norwegian community in the city. With everything from excursions to lunches.

The article has been made as the Norwegian Seamen’s Church is approaching their 70’th anniversary in Singapore. They were founded in 1955.

The Norwegian Seamen’s Church also underlines their excitement whilst approaching the Seamen’s Mission’s Norwegian National Day celebration, which this year falls on a Friday, 17 May 2024.

Source: NBAS