Announcement regards to setting up company in Thailand

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Thai Royal Gazette recently published an announcement regarding the minimum of shareholders in order to set up a company in Thailand.

According to the Civil and Commercial Code Amendment Act (No. 23) B.E. 2565, the number of shareholders has been reduced from three down to two people.

This means two Thais or one Thai and one international citizen can now open a Thai Company.

These changes have been made within Sections 1097 to 1128 of Thai laws and have taken effect from 7 February 2023.

