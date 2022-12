The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC) in collaboration with the Thai-Canadian Chamber of Commerce (CanCham), and other foreign Chambers in Thailand are to hold “Crystal Ball Economic Outlook and Business Luncheon – The Future is NOW” on 11 January 2023 from 11.30 AM to 2.00 PM

The event will be held at the Ballroom, The Landmark Bangkok Hotel.

The ticket fee is 1,400 baht for members and 1,800 baht for non-members.

For attending, please register here.