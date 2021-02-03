Antler is expanding to Copenhagen to build and invest in sustainable tech companies

The Danish ecosystem is thriving and Copenhagen is home to an array of world-leading researchers and partner organisations within sustainability. As a result of the DKK 50 million investment from the Danish state’s investment fund Vækstfonden, Antler wants to significantly increase the amount of sustainable tech companies that receive VC investment in Denmark.

Antler is launching in Copenhagen to attract and support highly specialized founders from across the world and invest in the most promising ‘green’ companies of the future.

The goal is to attract and support 70-100 highly specialised founders from across the globe on an annual basis, help them build the ‘green’ companies of the future, and invest in the most promising companies. Antler aims to help establish and invest in between 10-20 sustainable tech companies every year in Denmark.

Already from mid-February, Antler will support around 15 entrepreneurs in Denmark to develop impactful and scalable solutions in sustainability, climate-tech and green transformation. The objective is that these companies will grow into global export companies, and ultimately attract more green capital and experience to Denmark.

Antler will bring strong competencies from all over the world to Copenhagen and from there build some of the sustainable companies of the future.

Rolf Kjærgaard, CEO Vækstfonden also stresses that the fact that an international fund such as Antler now chooses to base itself in Copenhagen is very much in line with their strategy in Vækstfonden. “We invest in and with international funds with the purpose of attracting investors, capital and competencies to Denmark. Antler is contributing very strongly to this. They will bring strong competencies from all over the world to Copenhagen and from there build some of the sustainable companies of the future. Therefore we are pleased to see Antler in Copenhagen”

Magnus Grimeland, Founder and CEO of Antler, says “At Antler, we are excited to see the solutions that will be developed when we welcome experienced founders, business leaders, technologists, researchers and industry experts to work with us in Copenhagen. Entrepreneurs, working within Denmark’s phenomenal ecosystem, can play a huge role in driving sustainable technologies”.

Livia Moore, Associate Partner, Marketing of Antler, adds “Denmark has a strong foundation where research, venture capital and an attractive entrepreneur pool provide an exceptional breeding ground for green solutions. Danish companies have global potential and that is one of the reasons why it makes good sense for us to establish Antler in Copenhagen to attract international founders in sustainability, climate-tech and green transformation.”

