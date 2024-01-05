Apply for fully-funded scholarship at The Swedish Insititute

If you wish to pursue a Master’s Degree in Sweden, you now have the opportunity to apply for a scholarship – without financial worries, as the scholarship is fully-funded.

The Swedish Institute awards academic scholarships for master’s studies to global professionals from 41 countries. Through the scholarship, students will develop a network of future global leaders who will contribute to the Unites Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

A fully-funded scholarship means a full tuition fee coverage, a monthly payment to cover living expenses, insurance, travel grant and a membership of the Alumni Network.

On 12 February 2024, the application portal opens up for the academic year 2024/2025. But here you can see the criteria for the application.

Source: Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi