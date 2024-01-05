Sustainable Finnish packaging in Southeast Asia

Wipak Group is a Finnish global leader in flexible packaging solutions for food and healthcare – and a company which has extended to the Asian markets.

In 2012, Wipak had its inauguration in Singapore with its sales office, and since then it has spread further. Since 2019, Wipak aimed to be the world’s first climate-neutral flexible packaging company. So it committed to sustainability through its sustainable promise ‘GreenChoice’, a portfolio embraced by environmentally conscious Singaporeans, making waves in local supermarkets.

This means the company focuses on material reduction, reduction of carbon emissions and carbon neutrality.