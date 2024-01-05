Northern lights and direct flights behind tourism boost in Norway

Tourism has increased in northern Norway – and northern lights are the main reason for it, said tourism industry workers.

Until December, the tour guiding company Best Arctic said their bookings were tripled this winter season. Something they’ve never experienced before. Another boom happened for the Artic-365 cluster which unites 105 travel companies all over Norway.

“Last winter season from 1 October 2022 til April 2023 we had 320,000 international winter guests in the north of Norway. This year we are planning to reach up to 350,000 international guests” Børre Berglund, manager of the Arctic-365 cluster says.

CEO Trond Arne Kongsli suggests the reason being also that more direct flights are arriving to Tromsø every week. In fact, a whole new terminal is now being built in Tromsø airport to meet the new tourism traffic.

The aim is clear

He told Barentz Observer most of their guests come from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and UK – and countries like China and Malaysia. When you ask the tourist, it’s pretty clear. They’re coming to see the northern lights!

“We have always wanted to see the northern lights someday in my life. Yesterday we saw it!” – Ingrid told the Barents Observer. – “It was magic, incredible, we felt one with nature!”

Overall, the boost is happening due to the high demand for northern lights – as well as improved accessibility for traveling in Norway. And it’s not just the direct flights, but an improved service in general. For instance better tour packages.

“What our tour operators didn’t have before – are the sets of commercial packages that include competent guides with good knowledge both about northern lights, local culture, history, and how to take good pictures of the northern lights,” said Børre Berglund.

“Now it’s all there”.

Source: The Barents Observer