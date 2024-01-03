Arctic chill sweeps Scandinavia

Record-breaking cold struck Finland and Sweden on Tuesday, January 2, with temperatures plummeting to minus 40 degrees Celsius.

Nikkaluokta in Sweden hit a bone-chilling minus 41.6 degrees, causing rail disruptions in the north. Meanwhile, Ylivieska in Finland recorded minus 37.8 degrees. The Finnish Meteorological Institute warned of extremely cold weather, forecasting temperatures below minus 40 degrees in some areas.

Not long after, Denmark faced a snowstorm, prompting the closure of bridges due to strong winds, while a section of the E18 highway In southern Norway shut down due to weather-related issues.

The Nordic region is grappling with severe weather conditions, urging caution and preparedness.

Source: The Financial Express