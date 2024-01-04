Danes, use your cash before it becomes invalid

From 2025, all banknotes issued before 2009, plus the 1000-krone banknote will become invalid as a means of payment.

There, the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore encourages Danes to pay with these banknotes before then – or to deposit them in one’s bank.

The decision was based on Danmarks Nationalbank who is issuing a new banknote series in 2028-2029. In preparation for this, older banknotes will be phased.

Money must follow the timeline

“To ensure that cash remains a safe and efficient means of payment, the design and security features of banknotes must be at the forefront of technological development,” said Governor Christian Kettel Thomsen.

Danish banknotes have not been declared invalid before just based on the year it was made. This means that banknotes from even 1944 could still be used, alongside with the newer ones used today. However, store staff might not be comfortable accepting cash they don’t recognize . So older notes are perhaps bound to become outdated at some point and thereby lose its value.

“This is what we want to ensure with a new banknote series, and it is fully in line with the fact that historically, new series have been developed as technology has evolved, the governor said.

Danes have plenty of time to return the old banknotes, as they will only become invalid after May 31, 2025.

Source: Nationalbanken