Jens Galschiøt release a free blueprint for his sculpture so 3D printers can annoy China

The Danish artist Jens Galschiøt has released a free blueprint on his famous sculpture ‘Pillar of Shame’ for people to 3D print their own copies and therefore annoy China, media Business Insider writes.

The sculpture shows a series of twisted bodies stacked on top of each other in memory of the victims during the protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989 and the original one was given on a permanent loan in 1997 to the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China.

The eight-meter high sculpture stood at Hong Kong University for 24 years until it was removed at Christmas time last year.

Now Jens Galschiøt has forfeited his sculpture’s copyright and people are free to print or mass-produce replicas as long as proceeds go to pro-democracy efforts in Hong Kong and China, he said.

About the removal of the original sculpture, Jens Galschiøt said in an interview with Podkul. “They have made a big mistake. Now, instead of one, they’re getting hundreds of Pillars of Shame.”