Meet the Embassy of Denmark in Phuket on 30 November

A delegation from the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok including Ambassador Jon Thorgaard and the embassy’s two consuls, Charlotte Lykkegren and Alice Rosengren Skov, are coming to Phuket on 30 November.

The delegation will meet Danes in the area for an informal talk about life in Thailand, covid-19, the Ambassador’s work, and how the Embassy can help Danes in Thailand.

The Danish priest in Thailand Christa Lund Herum and Honour Consul Søren Hede will also be present at the meeting.

If you wish to participate in the meeting, please register via [email protected]