General news / Sweden / Thailand

Swedish victim in capsized boat incident in Krabi disputes how it happened

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The recent capsized boat incident in Krabi was reported by Thai media to happen after nine Swedish passengers went to stand on the same side of the boat to get their pictures taken.

However, one of the nine Swedish tourists, Idige Rantanen, reached out to ScandAsia to reveal another side of the story following their near-death experience in the middle of Hong Island’s ocean.

According to Idige Rantanen, all passengers did not take any photos, but were seated properly. She said the reason the boat overturned was because the boat driver took a “too small, fast, and sharp turn” before he lost control of the steering stick.

“The boat fell over completely. We all get trapped inside and under the upside down boat. We are a family of nine. We all managed to save ourselves, luckily no one passed out. My husband also saved the driver’s little boy who could not swim,” Idige Rantanen added.

After everyone was up in the open air, a nearby boat came to hand them lifejackets and took them to the shore.

In addition, Idige Rantanen claimed that police did not discuss what happened with her group at all, they only asked about their lost belongings.

Therefore, Idige Rantanen got very upset when she learned what Thai media reported about her family and the incident.

Related posts:

Boat with nine Swedes capsizes in the middle of Krabi ocean Following the newly paved tourist path in Myanmar Another overstayed tourist arrested on Koh Samui in Thailand Blue space: Tune in with your natural heritage

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *