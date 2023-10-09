AstraZeneca signs MoU with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to tankle lung cancers

AstraZeneca Thailand signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) under the campaign named “Don’t Wait. Get Checked” last week.

The campaign aims to screen 500,000 individuals for lung cancers using AI technology by 2024 in order to increase chances of preventing the cancer from developing among Thais.

Joining the MoU signing ceremony were Deputy Head of Mission, Ms. Anna Jakenberg Brinck from the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok, Thailand, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, and others from related sectors.

Source: Medical Service Department of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration