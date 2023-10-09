Philippines bans pork and other meat products imported from Sweden

The Philippine’s Department of Agriculture (DA) announced a temporary ban of pork and other meat products imported from Sweden in the attempt to prevent the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF).

The decision was made consequently to the European country’s reporting of the ASF among wild boar in Fagersta, Sweden in August.

“There is a need for regulatory controls through sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures to protect human and animal health,” the DA said in a memorandum order.

It added: “Sweden is an accredited country to export swine-related commodities to the Philippines and there is a need to prevent the entry of any ASF-susceptible products originating from Sweden that might enter the country through hand-carried products from international vessels or any other possible routes.”

However, the DA said the Philippines will accept meat shipments from Sweden that are already in transit and were slaughtered and produced before August 2023.

Source: Panay News