Bangkok rates as most visited city in the world, according to Travelness

The online travel blog, Travelness, recently rated Bangkok as the most visited city in the world with approximately 22 million international visitors.

It described the capital city of Thailand as for people to, “Enjoy the usual city comforts of megamalls and modern spaces before turning towards its collection of golden temples and shrines,”

“Follow your nose to Bangkok’s countless street markets stuffed with spicy, sour, sweet, and salty flavors, then hop on a boat to reach their floating markets.”

The two other cities of Thailand like Phuket and Pattaya were also on the chart at the 14th and 15th spots, respectively, with 9.89 and 9.44 million international visitors.

Additionally, Paris and London are also in the top three of the most visited city in the world out of the 20 other cities.

Source: https://travelness.com/most-visited-cities-in-the-world