Norway shares its seafood expertise with Vietnam via trip to Oslo

The Norwegian Seafood Council held a special meeting featuring the Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Hilde Solbakken and Vietnamese Ambassador to Norway Dinh Nho Hung in Norway and invited the Vietnamese press; Tuoi Tre, Tien Phong, Dan Tri, Vietnamnet, and Lao dong to to share its expertise about aquaculture and fishing industry.

Norway always wants to share its seafood development experience with Vietnam, especially in the fields of management and technology transfer of the world’s leading aquaculture, said Ambassador Solbakken.

According to the Seafood from Norway Vietnam’s Facebook post, both Ambassadors expressed their expectations that the Vietnamese press will get to learn more about the process of producing high-quality seafood products, the transparent management philosophy, sustainable development direction, and environmental protection measures.

In the coming time, Ambassador Solbakken hoped that the insightful information the Vietnamese press would deliver to the Vietnamese public would contribute to promoting the special cooperation relationship between the two countries.

Source: Seafood from Norway Vietnam