Thailand Suvarnabhumi airport to receive tons of passengers in December

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by Pattaya Mail.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob recently shared that Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok expected to receive over 130,000 passengers (both domestic and international) in December 2022.

As the high season of Thailand’s tourism has already here, the airport has been facilitating 115,000 daily passengers this November, reported Pattaya Mail.

In addition, the minister also noted that the country expected Chinese tourists to return to Thailand during the first quarter of 2023.

Source: https://www.pattayamail.com/thailandnews/bangkok-suvarnabhumi-airport-expects-130000-passengers-daily-in-december-417747

