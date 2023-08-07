General news / Malaysia / Sweden

Once again, Malaysia wants to distribute copies of the Quran, including Swedish translation

by Miabell Mallikka

Malaysia has once again announced, that the country wants to contribute one million copies of the Quran. The move includes 15,000 copies translated into Swedish. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim made this commitment during a virtual meeting with President Erdogan on Sunday, August 6.

The Prime Minister made a similar move back in February, in efforts to address the Western misunderstanding of Islam.

The 15,000 copies of the Quran to be translated into Swedish, is due to the country’s association with Quran burnings.

“I take this opportunity to inform President Erdogan about Malaysia’s efforts to combat Islamophobia. Specifically addressing the burning of the Quran in Sweden,” Says Anwar.

“I strongly condemn this act, which hides behind the freedom of expression upheld by the West,” he further expressed during the meeting.

Source: New Straits Time

