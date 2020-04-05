BaScII Students Create an Inspiring Video to Thank Medics

Medical and paramedical staff, including doctors, nurses, medics, and other health staff have been on the frontline confronting COVID-19. Students of the first year of Bachelor of Arts and Science in Integrated Innovation (BAScII) have created a touching video where they thank all frontline workers for their tireless work.

Fifty of them, who are studying in the School of Integrated Innovation (ScII) at Chulalongkorn University, have called their video “BaScII’s Words of Encouragement.” The video has students holding placards in their hands describe the outstanding and heroic work of doctors and other medical staff.

Each student used one adjective to describe the medics — ranging from heroic, gutsy, lion-hearted, incredible, glorious, bold, and so on. After displaying their placards, each of them joins in unison to thank you and clap for the medics.

“The video is an emotional outpouring from our students, who are now studying from home as the university has been closed due to the corona outbreak,” says Dr. Warinya Chemnasiri, Director of Academic Affairs, at BAScII. This is the first batch of students at BAScII, and one of the specializations offered in their four-year integrated program is on “Health and Wellness,” where they are expected to integrate Robotics and Artificial Intelligence with health issues and inclusive smart cities.

The crisp one-minute video ends with a hopeful message: “Together, we will create a Better, Kinder and More Humane World.”

The video can be viewed at this link: https://youtu.be/TutSAhq62jw